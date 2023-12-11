2seventy bio to Host Investor Call at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, December 12 to Discuss Data from KarMMa-3 and KarMMa-2 Studies of Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), a leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, announced today that the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 8:00am ET. The event will highlight data presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking…

