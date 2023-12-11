Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces New Sample Preparation Solutions to Simplify and Automate Respiratory Diagnostic Testing

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ Apex™ Dx, an automated nucleic acid purification instrument, and Applied Biosystems™ MagMAX™ Dx Viral/Pathogen NA Isolation Kit for the isolation and purification of viral and bacterial pathogens from respiratory…

Click here to view original post