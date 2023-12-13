SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc. (the Company) announced today that it has changed its name to Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (Contineum). The Company chose Contineum (pronounced “Con-tin-E-um”) to represent its continuous dedication to the pursuit of scientific discovery and cutting-edge solutions designed to benefit patients. Contineum is focused on discovering and…
Pipeline Therapeutics Changes Name to Contineum Therapeutics to Reflect Expanded Focus on NI&I Therapeutic Indications (Neuroscience, Inflammation and Immunology)
