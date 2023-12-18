Veteran Pharma and Biotech Executive Bill Farley Named New CEO of ChemDiv

December 18, 2023 Mary Canady News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Veteran Pharma and Biotech Executive Bill Farley Named New CEO of ChemDiv

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “I am delighted to announce that I will be returning to @ChemDiv as the CEO,” said Bill Farley. “I will be assuming the reins from Ron Demuth who has done an amazing job over the last two decades. Leading the @ChemDiv team is…
Click here to view original post