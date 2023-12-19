Biocytogen Enters into Multi-Target Antibody Agreement With Neurocrine Biosciences

BEIJING & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Biocytogen–Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Biocytogen”, HKEX: 02315) today announced that it has entered into an antibody evaluation and option agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The agreement grants Neurocrine Biosciences access to Biocytogen’s fully human antibodies against multiple specified targets, with an option to license…

