MBrace Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Antibody-Drug Conjugate MBRC-101

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MBrace™ Therapeutics, Inc. (“MBrace”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to improving the lives of patients with cancer by developing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the successful initiation of patient dosing in its Phase 1/1b study evaluating MBRC-101 in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors refractory to standard…

Click here to view original post