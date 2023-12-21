Deck the halls with resignations: LianBio CEO, CFO out; CRISPR Therapeutics CMO to leave in January

Yizhe Wang
? On Dec. 16, Yizhe Wang turned in his resignation as CEO of LianBio, while board member and Perceptive chief investment officer Adam Stone will grab the reins on an interim basis. The C-suite overhaul…
Click here to view original post
? On Dec. 16, Yizhe Wang turned in his resignation as CEO of LianBio, while board member and Perceptive chief investment officer Adam Stone will grab the reins on an interim basis. The C-suite overhaul…
Click here to view original post
Copyright © 2023 Biotech Networks, LLC