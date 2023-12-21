SAN DIEGO & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The collaboration aims to produce off-the-shelf TCR-based bispecific molecules that could lead to more effective treatments for solid tumors.
ImmunoScape Partners with Singapore’s Experimental Drug Development Centre to Develop Novel T Cell Receptor-Based Therapeutics
