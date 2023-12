– Initiated SURF201 Phase 1 Study; dosed first patient with TYRA-200- – Cleared multiple dose cohorts in SURF301 and continues to dose escalate with TYRA-300- – Received FDA feedback on TYRA-300 Phase 2 ACH study: IND submission planned for 2H 2024- CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023…

Click here to view original post