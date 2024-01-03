CG Life Unveils Brand Refresh “Shaped by Science”

January 3, 2024 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on CG Life Unveils Brand Refresh “Shaped by Science”

CHICAGO & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CG Life, the integrated agency that blends strategic creative, marketing, digital, and communications with science, today unveiled the next evolution of its brand: “Shaped by Science.” From its inception two decades ago, CG Life has been ‘shaped by science,’ and this has influenced how the agency…
Click here to view original post