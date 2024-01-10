SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #bioprocessing–In a joint effort to provide lower cost and more defined reagents and media to the cell and gene therapy market, Nucleus Biologics, The Cell Performance Company™, a leading provider of custom cell culture media solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry, has signed a manufacturing,…
Click here to view original post
Core Biogenesis and Nucleus Biologics Announce Strategic Collaboration for Manufacturing and Distribution of Cost-Effective and Sustainable Recombinant Proteins
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #bioprocessing–In a joint effort to provide lower cost and more defined reagents and media to the cell and gene therapy market, Nucleus Biologics, The Cell Performance Company™, a leading provider of custom cell culture media solutions for the cell and gene therapy industry, has signed a manufacturing,…