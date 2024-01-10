Debiopharm and ThinkingNodeLife.ai Forge a Strategic Partnership to Propel Cancer Drug Development with AI Digital Cell Clones

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Debiopharm, an independent biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland, and ThinkingNodeLife.ai (TNL), a trailblazer in AI Digital Cells Lab in USA, are pleased to announce a collaborative partnership aimed at advancing the development of a cutting-edge cancer drug. This strategic alliance leverages the unique capabilities of…

Click here to view original post