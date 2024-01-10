Skeyeon Announces Issuance of Revolutionary Satellite Communication Patent

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneering very low earth orbiting (VLEO) satellite technology firm Skeyeon is thrilled to announce the issuance of their latest patent, US11,671,169, titled “Radio frequency data downlink for a high revisit rate, near earth orbit satellite system,” issued on June 6, 2023. This groundbreaking patent sets the bar even…

Click here to view original post