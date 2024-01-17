Salk researchers earn $1.3 million W. M. Keck Foundation award to study aging brain

January 17, 2024 Mary Canady

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Rusty Gage and Assistant Professor Pallav Kosuri have been awarded $1.3 million by the W. M. Keck Foundation to fund a novel investigation into the way brain and heart cell functions decline over time due to ribosubstitution events—cellular repair of DNA damage with RNA…
