UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation Launches Podcast Miniseries

The UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation (IGCC) has launched a new podcast miniseries, “The State of the World.” In the first episode, which aired Jan. 15, Susan Shirk and Tai Ming Cheung discuss the state of U.S.-China relations.
The UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation (IGCC) has launched a new podcast miniseries, “The State of the World.” In the first episode, which aired Jan. 15, Susan Shirk and Tai Ming Cheung discuss the state of U.S.-China relations.
Copyright © 2023 Biotech Networks, LLC