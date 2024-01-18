UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation Launches Podcast Miniseries

January 18, 2024 Mary Canady

The UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation (IGCC) has launched a new podcast miniseries, “The State of the World.” In the first episode, which aired Jan. 15, Susan Shirk and Tai Ming Cheung discuss the state of U.S.-China relations.

