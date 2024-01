SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, proudly announces that its global laboratory facilities have successfully passed a series of annual on-site ISO audits, achieving a flawless record with zero discrepancies. The ISO standards achieved cover: ISO 9001 Quality Management ISO 14001…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks