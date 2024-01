SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AntiCancer Inc. announced it has just received US Patent 11,871,731 that describes a method to increase the rate of establishment of patient tumors in mice to close to 100%. Previously the establishment rates were much lower, in many cases only 10-20% in laboratories around the world. “The new…

