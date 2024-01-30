Celebrating Innocycle’s Environmental Milestones: Closed-Loop Recycling Service Makes Significant Impact

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovive is proud to announce major environmental milestones achieved by the Closed-Loop Recycling program operated by its sister company, Innocycle. From January 2022 through December 2023, the program has made significant contributions to environmental sustainability, including recycling 2.3 million pounds of plastic, diverting 5.7 million pounds of bedding,…

