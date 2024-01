SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) Rady School of Management are proud to announce the launch of the Biotech Accelerator Unicorn Program, a pioneering joint program specifically…

