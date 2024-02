SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotechnews–Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the closing on February 5, 2024 of its previously announced public offering of 128,470 shares…

