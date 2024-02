SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Alopecia–Stemson Therapeutics today announced a major technological advance that clears the path for its proprietary hair rejuvenation solution to advance toward human clinical trials. Stemson is developing an iPSC-derived autologous cell therapy to regenerate healthy hair follicles and has successfully created human hair follicles in humanized mice…

