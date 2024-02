EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced updated interim safety and efficacy data on six adults with Fabry disease…

