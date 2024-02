SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Acadia’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast on February 27, 2024, at…

