Plus, news about Areteia Therapeutics, Sudo Biosciences, Cidara Therapeutics, Xspray Pharma and Sana Biotechnology:

Bristol Myers Squibb inks deal with VantAI: The pair plan to use VantAI’s generative AI platform to design molecular glues as small molecule drugs, with the option to expand to more programs…

