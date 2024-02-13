Lineage Announces FDA Clearance of IND Amendment for OPC1 Cell Transplant for the Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today the clearance, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), of its Investigational New Drug amendment (INDa) for OPC1, an investigational allogeneic oligodendrocyte…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks