SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies, announced that Lisa Johnson-Pratt, MD has joined the company’s executive management team in a new role as Senior Vice…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks