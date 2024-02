Replicate’s srRNA vaccine elicited a protective immune response that met the WHO threshold for protection at unparalleled low doses Threshold for protection achieved with just a single dose of vaccine RBI-4000 well-tolerated at all doses tested SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –…

