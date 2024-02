CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to the investigational medicine olezarsen for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome…

