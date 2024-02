WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neurophth”) announced today that the last patient has been enrolled in Phase I/II clinical trial of Opvika® (Esonadogene Imvoparvovec) for the treatment of Leber hereditary optic neuropathy caused by…

