SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to Millennium Health’s Signals Report, a staggering 60% of specimens in 2023 from patients who have used fentanyl also contained methamphetamine, an increase of 875% since 2015. Cocaine, at a distant second, was detected in 22% of fentanyl-positive specimens in 2023, while heroin and prescription opioids continued…

