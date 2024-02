SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivy Fertility, a collaborative network of globally-renowned fertility clinics, has welcomed Valerie Flores, MD to its team of physicians at San Diego Fertility Center (SDFC). Dr. Flores is a board certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. She will practice in SDFC’s Del Mar and Mission Valley locations, and…

