Collaboration leverages Neomorph’s leading molecular glue discovery platform and Novo Nordisk’s extensive expertise in cardiometabolic and rare diseases Total potential deal value of $1.46B across multiple targets SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Neomorph, Inc. today announced it…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks