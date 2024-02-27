VYNE Therapeutics to Present Results of the Phase 1b Trial for VYN201 at the 2024 Global Vitiligo Foundation Annual Scientific Symposium

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company, will deliver an oral presentation…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks