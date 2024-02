SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, announced that Element CEO and Co-founder Molly He, PhD, was named to the inaugural CNBC Changemakers list of trailblazing female leaders. As a first-generation…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks