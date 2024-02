SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of small molecule medicines for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of a $100 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Colt Ventures with participation from new and existing…

