Ligand Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that effective March 1, 2024, Ligand’s Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee approved the grant of a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 15,100 shares of its common stock to one non-executive employee. The grant date for the options was March 1, 2024. The award was granted under Ligand’s 2022 Employment Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) as an employment inducem

