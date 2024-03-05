EpimAb Biotherapeutics to Present Late-breaking Abstract on Preclinical Results of EMB-07 at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a global clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of bispecific antibodies, is pleased to announce the acceptance of a late-breaking abstract featuring our novel T-cell engager (TCE) EMB-07 as a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California between April 5-10, 2024. This presentation will highlight the preclinical results for EMB-07, a novel ROR1 ta

