Immuneering to Present Preclinical Data on Universal-RAS Program IMM-1-104 at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, announced today that it will be presenting preclinical data on its lead program IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, held April 5-10 in San Diego, California.

