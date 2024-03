SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, being held from April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks