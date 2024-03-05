Notable Labs to Present Two Posters at AACR 2024 on PPMP Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable Labs, Ltd. (Nasdaq: NTBL) (“Notable”, “Notable Labs”), a clinical-stage therapeutics platform company developing a new class of cancer therapies based on its Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP), today announced that the Company will present two posters related to its PPMP platform at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024 (AACR 2024), taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

