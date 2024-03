US$5M grant supports study of pelareorep in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX +/- atezolizumab Testing with the most common therapies could facilitate broad use of pelareorep in pancreatic cancer patients SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc….

