Salk Professor Terrence Sejnowski wins Brain Prize

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Terrence Sejnowski will receive the 2024 Brain Prize for “pioneering the field of computational and theoretical neuroscience, making seminal contributions to our understanding of the brain, and paving the way for the development of brain-inspired artificial intelligence,” the Lundbeck Foundation announced today.

Sejnowski shares the prize—the world’s top recognition in neuroscience, totaling 10 million DKK (approximately $1.5 million)—with Larry Abbott of Columbia University and Haim Sompolinsky of Harvard University and Hebrew University. They will receive the award from His Royal Highness King Frederik of Denmark, at an event in Copenhagen on May 30, 2024.

“It is inconceivable to imagine modern brain sciences without the concomitant development of computational and theoretical neuroscience,” says Professor Richard Morris, chair of the…

