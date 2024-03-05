Tubulis to Present Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for Two Lead ADC Candidates Targeting Solid Tumors at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tubulis today announced that two abstracts with comprehensive preclinical data on their next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates TUB-030 and TUB-040, have been accepted for poster presentations at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego. Tubulis is building a pipeline of uniquely matched ADCs, tailored to respective disease biology by leveraging the company’s proprietary suite

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks