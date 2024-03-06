Agenus Announces Preclinical Data on BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) at AACR 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the first preclinical data from BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming AACR Meeting, to be held April 5 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, CA. In non-clinical assays, BMS-986442 demonstrated superior immune activation both as monotherapy and in combination with PD-(L)1 blockade co

