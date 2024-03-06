Araris Biotech AG to Present Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

AU ZH, Switzerland, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Araris Biotech AG (“Araris” or “the Company”), a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)- technology, today announced the company will be presenting one abstract and one late-breaking abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 5-10, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

