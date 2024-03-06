Belite Bio to Host Webcast on March 12, 2024, to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

