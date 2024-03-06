Early-stage oncology startup Boundless Bio files for IPO

Boundless Bio has filed to go public as it approaches early safety and efficacy data for its first clinical attempt at a unique take on treating cancer.

The five-year-old San Diego startup revealed its plans Wednesday to trade on the Nasdaq as “BOLD.” The move comes as investor sentiment picks up with a flurry of follow-on offerings and renewed interest in crossover rounds.

Boundless, one of the many startups in ARCH Venture Partners’ sprawling portfolio, had previously raised about $250 million on the private side, including a $100 million Series C last May, shortly before it brought on ex-EQRx finance chief Jami Rubin to run finances.

“If Boundless is successful, we have the potential to create a whole new vertical in cancer therapeutics with drugs that target the root cause of amplification,” Rubin told Endpoints News last…

