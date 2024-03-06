MediPrint® Ophthalmics Announces Successful Completion of Its Phase 2b Glaucoma Clinical Study with Positive Results.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediPrint® Ophthalmics, a clinical-stage ocular drug delivery platform technology focused on transforming ocular drug delivery, announces the completion of its Glaucoma SIGHT-2, Phase 2b study. The Phase IIb trial was an active-controlled, randomized, dose-finding, multi-center study, evaluating the Company’s lead candidate (LL-BMT1) versus a control group on bimatoprost 0.01% ophthalmic solution. LL-BMT1 is a novel, preservative-free, weekly drug-eluting contact len

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks