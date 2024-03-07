ARS Pharmaceuticals Reviews Recent Clinical Updates and Commercial Opportunity at neffy® Investor Day

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today hosted an investor event highlighting neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray), an investigational new drug, for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions. The event included presentations by members of the ARS Pharma management team and by two distinguished allergists, Dr. Jonathan Spergel, M.D., Ph.D. and Dr. Thomas B. Casale, M.D.

