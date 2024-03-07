Evonik lays off 2,000 staffers; EurekaBio gets $40M for viral vector production; Sarepta unfazed by Novo-Catalent deal

Welcome to Endpoints News’ manufacturing briefs, where we bring you essential updates on new builds, collaborations, recalls and more.

Evonik has cut 2,000 staff members in the first phase of its “reorganization program,” according to a company release on Monday. The program, announced last September, is set to define the company’s new structure and is anticipated to save around €400 million ($437 million) by the end of 2026.

Cell and gene company EurekaBio said on Thursday it has raised $40 million in a Series B to help it implement technology for lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector production. The funding was led by Yuexiu Industrial Fund with participation from other contributors.

Sarepta is unfazed by Novo Holdings’ acquisition of Catalent. “From our perspective, no impact from the acquisition of Catalent by Novo Holdings,” said CEO Douglas Ingram during…

